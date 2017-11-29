Dazzling night for jewellers at top awards

Griffin Jewellers was named Bridlington and East Yorkshire’s Business of the Year at the annual sparkling event celebrating the area’s best companies.

The great and good of the region’s business community gathered for the most highly-regarded Scarborough Business Awards, run by the Bridlington Free Press and its sister titles.

Also shortlisted were Black Flag Barbers and Burlington Care.

David White, managing director, of the long-established jewellers in Prospect Street, said: “It was a spectacular evening, packed with people from across the region. We will make sure we are there next year. What a winning result for our family business, thanks also to my three daughters, Donald Nevison, our 25 staff and our faithful customers, who thankfully shop in regional private businesses.”

Wold Top Brewery was a winner in the Rural Business category, and Bridlington firms Lloyd Dowson and West Building Supplies were sponsors. More than 400 people attended the James Bond-themed event at Scarborough Spa. Pictures on our website.