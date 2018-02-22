Council names its Bridlington Citizen of Honour

‘A businessman who makes a difference’ - that is why Keith Murray has been received Bridlington Town Council’s Citizen of Honour Award for 2018.

Mr Murray, managing director and founder of Murray Hills, collected his accolade at last night’s meeting.

The town council’s citation said: “He always ensures that helps people with not only their legal needs but by also undertaking charity work.

“He continuously runs and supports events, sponsors projects and has literally raised thousands of pounds for local people and in the local area.

“He has done so many things to help others in so many ways and a Citizen of Honour Award to Keith Murray is a thank you from the Bridlington Town Council in

recognition of all the things he has done and continues to do for others in Bridlington and the local area.