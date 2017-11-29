Co-op gives £15,000 to local good causes

More than £15,000 has been given out to five groups as part of the Co-op’s work to help the good causes in the Bridlington area.

As part of the company’s Local Community Fund, when members buy own-brand goods, 1% of the value is donated to a charity – along with money from shopping bag sales

The Bridlington presentation

Branches in Bridlington and Flamborough handed out their payouts at the weekend. The Hinge Centre in Bridlington received £4,264.31, the local Samaritans were given a further £4,645.41 and there was £4,241.28 for The Park in Kilnwick, which is a public space for the community to meet, play, exercise and celebrate near Driffield.

The Flamborough store presented £1,655.60 to Flamborough lifeboat and also gave £1,385.88 to the village’s pre-school.

Diane Villani, of the pre-school, said: “Flamborough Pre-school is delighted to be part of the Co-op local community funding, The Pre-School staff took part in the celebrations at the Flamborough Co-op on Saturday thanking their local store and its members for their amazing generosity.

“The donation has helped them to purchase new and exciting equipment and resources for the children that offer them lots of learning experiences.”