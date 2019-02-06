Brighthouse to close its Scarborough store

Another high street name is moving out of Scarborough - after Brighthouse announced it was shutting its town centre store.

The business, which allows customers to rent household goods and appliances, revealed yesterday it was closing 10% of its stores.

Scarborough is on a list of 30 towns affected, with around 350 jobs at risk around the country. The local branch in Westborough opened in 2011.

The company said it would try to redeploy as many people as possible into alternative roles but 'redundancies will be inevitable'.

The Bridlington branch, in the Promenades Shopping Centre, is not on the list of branches set to close.

