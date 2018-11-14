Bridlington's best business - these three companies are fighting it out for the title

The judges at the Scarborough News Business Awards have finally revealed the shortlist for the Bridlington and East Yorkshire Outstanding Business of the Year category.

In the running for the prestigious title are:

○ Bridlington Dental Studio, which has had its most exciting 12 months in the 100-year history of the building as a dental practice, and is growing at a tremendous rate, with new services and more staff.

○ Venture Seafoods, of Carnaby, which is the largest crab meat producer on the east coast of England. It exports shellfish around the world and is looking to reduce food waste with a new machine from Canada.

○ From the seed of an idea three years ago, Colemans Cider Company, of Kilham, hopes to become Yorkshire’s biggest cider maker. It prides itself on community involvement and being a “branch to bottle” operation.

Bridlington is well represented in other categories too, with Michelle Hatton School of Dance and Performing Arts shortlisted for the Best Small Business and Marton Road One Stop and the town’s Tesco supermarket among the nominees for the Best Community Contribution by a Business category.

The Scarborough News Business Awards take place on Friday, November 30 at the Spa, a glittering night where the coast’s array of businesses, large and small, are celebrated.

The main sponsor is McCain Foods and compere is Look North presenter Harry Gration.

