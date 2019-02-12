Bridlington florist Oops-a-Daisy enjoys sweet smell of success

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a Bridlington florist has come up smelling of roses by earning national recognition.

Oops-a-Daisy Florist has been accepted into the ‘little black book’ of the best flower shops in the UK and Ireland.

The business in Quay Road, which played a crucial role in selling hundreds of large poppies for the Free Press’ Turn the Town Red campaign, was assessed by industry experts before it was allowed into the Good Florist Guide.

They looked at the premises, the team’s design work, their customer service and even the delivery vehicle.

Sara Suggitt, from Oops-a-Daisy Florist, said; ‘We are delighted to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide.

“We are passionate about flowers, design, quality and the service we give to each of our customers so it is wonderful to have this recognised.

“We are so thrilled that our keen eye for design and excellent customer service skills have been rewarded with such a high honour, we are so lucky to have amazing customers who have supported us and helped us to grow.

“What’s special about our business is that we provide traditional and modern designs, we can offer our customers something unique and tailored to their wishes along with excellent, friendly service.”

Caroline Marshall-Foster, editor of The Florist magazine, set up the Good Florist Guide as a way to ensure customers always receive top quality floristry from businesses that value excellent customer service.

She said: “You can buy flowers virtually anywhere these days. But nothing really beats the experience of receiving fabulous flowers from a truly bespoke florist and without it costing an arm or a leg.

“The Good Florist Guide is my way of sharing all that is good about floristry. It allows consumers to know that the florist they use is able and willing to go the extra mile and make all their purchases, big or small, truly special.”