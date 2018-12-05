Bridlington Dental Studio wins at Scarborough Business Awards

Staff from Bridlington Dental Studio were all smiles after winning at the Scarborough Business Awards.

It was crowned Bridlington and East Yorkshire Outstanding Business of the Year at Friday evening’s ceremony at Scarborough Spa.

Giles Baugh and Donovan Copley from Tesco Bridlington with their highly commended certificate.

The judging panel said it had enjoyed ‘its most exciting 12 months in the 100-year history of the building as a dental practice’.

Owner Greg Miller said: “I know quite a lot about teeth but it has been over 10 years of trial and error to work out how to run a business.

“This award means a lot to our business, after spending a hard year and £250,000 renovating our property, this comes as a welcome acknowledgement of our hard work.

“I’m lucky to have a hard working team and patients who are always recommending us to their friends.

David Dowson and Harry Gration hand over the Tourism Award to the Spirit of Yorkshire DIstillery team.

“Some staff and patients have been with me since I first arrived in Bridlington some 17 years ago as a newly-qualified dentist.

“John Sellars and his laboratory have been integral to building the Bridlington Dental Studio into the business it is.

“It was with great pride I received the Outstanding Business of the Year from a business hero of mine, Chris West of West BS.

“I must also acknowledge the other two finalists, Venture Seafoods and Coleman’s Cider, who are both outstanding businesses in their own right.”

There was more success for Bridlington businesses at the event, which was compered by Look North presenter Harry Gration.

The town’s Tesco store was highly commended in the new Best Community Contribution By A Business category, after handing out £135,000 to local projects over the past year. Marton Road One Stop was also on the shortlist in that category.

Michelle Hatton School of Dance and Performing Arts was a finalist in the Small Business of the Year category, which was won by web development company Askew Brook Ltd.

There was plenty to raise a glass in celebration to in Hunmanby too.

The Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery won the Tourism Award, which was sponsored by Lloyd Dowson, and Wold Top Brewery were joint winners of theMedium Business of the Year Award, alongside Castle Employment.