BREAKING: Bridlington's M&S will definitely close

M&S has announced that it will be closing its Bridlington branch - in less than two months.

Andrew Crooks, head of region for Yorkshire, said: “Proposing to close the Bridlington store was a difficult but necessary decision.

"Over the past few weeks we’ve been consulting with our colleagues and, following this rigorous process, the decision has been made to close the store on April 21.

"We’d like to thank our customers and members of the local community for the feedback they’ve given our team over the last few weeks. We hope to see lots of customers continuing to shop at our other stores in the area as well as on M&S.com.”

It originally announced plans to shut the shop last month.