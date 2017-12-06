Breakfast presenter to host Business Day at The Spa

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has been announced as the host of the Business Day at Bridlington Spa.

The journalist and broadcaster will compere the high-profile conference on June 8, which has Joanna Lumley and Geoffrey Boycott among the guest speakers.

After graduating with a degree in English Literature and Language from Leeds University, Naga achieved a Post-graduate Diploma in Newspaper Journalism from City University.

Her career started at the Evening Standard, but soon after she became a reporter for Reuters Financial Television and also worked for Bloomberg TV, where she was a senior presenter interviewing major CEOs and bank managers.

Golf is one of Naga’s passions and she plays up to five times per week, with a handicap of eight.

In 2013, Naga was crowned the winner of Celebrity Mastermind after she answered every question correct on her pet subject, The Ryder Cup

Tickets for the Business Day cost £125 per person, or £1,000 for 10. For more information, or to book tickets go to bridspa.com or call 678258.