Boots stores facing closure as bosses try to cut costs

The owner of pharmacy chain Boots has warned that store closures and job losses may be on the way.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), based in the US, who own the company, has spoken of the need for 'decisive steps' to cut costs after what it described as 'the most difficult quarter we have had since the formation of WBA.'

- > Seaside towns must be inspired to regain their pioneering spirit after years of neglect, peers urge political leaders



Second quarter pharmacy sales fell by 1.5 per cent and retail sales by 2.3 per cent.

Boots employs around 56,000 staff nationwide and has almost 2,500 UK stores, including Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington and Whitby.

The firm has said a review into stores is underway but Boots UK has said there were no plans for major reductions.

The news comes after the firm announced it would be making 350 people redundant at its Nottingham head office.

Individual store closures are yet to be announced, but Boots has said it is looking to save $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion) in the next year.