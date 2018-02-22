Back to square one for holiday park expansion

Plans to extend one of Bridlington’s biggest caravan parks has hit a major obstacle – the cost.

A report to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet meeting next Tuesday says: “Tender responses for the main extension and refurbishment works project have been returned and are some way above the available budget.

The agricultural field off the A165 which will be home to the extension to South Cliff Caravan Park.

When the scheme was announced in autumn 2016, the council said that £6.2million would be spent to improve the existing site and take over a neighbouring agricultural field off Kingsgate.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “As with all major investment schemes, we strive to ensure best value for money throughout the process, and in the case of the proposed expansion of South Cliff Holiday Park, we have retendered for the scheme, in order to reduce the costs of what is planned.

“The revised tenders are due back in mid-May, and we hope that there will be no significant delay to the project’s completion.

“In the meantime, the archaeological dig is continuing on the site, ahead of the start date.””

It was hoped the work would bring in an extra 150,000 visitors every year.

Permission was granted last September and work was meant to start at the turn of the year, but the timetable will have to be amended.

The extension was supposed to be ready by March 2019.