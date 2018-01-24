Author back with more strange tales

A former joiner is hoping to nail down a reputation as one of the country’s leading authors on the subject of unexplained mysteries.

Paul Sinclair believes the Yorkshire coast is a hot-spot for paranormal activity and the 55-year-old has spent the last 15 years investigating reports of unusual events from the past five decades.

His second book, Truth Proof 2 - Beyond The Thinking Mind, was launched just before Christmas and is proving to be a best-seller in its category on Amazon.

Paul said: “My first book worked from a 30-mile radius of RAF Bempton and I knew I could have included so many more stories, so I started a second book.

“I have really gone in-depth with my research. The amount of aircraft which have crashed in unusual circumstances off Flamborough Head is unbelievable.”

Among the stories which fascinate him are the appearance of a crater at Flamborough in the 1960s, the supposed sightings of a big cat near Rudston in the 1990s and possible alien activity at Wilsthorpe.

“I just find it intriguing,” said Paul, insisting it his not his job to convert people who do not believe in paranormal activity.

“I am letting people judge for themselves. There are too many people who think they are experts in this sort of thing, but experts in what? We haven’t got any answers.”

It is quite a step away from his original career.

“I have been a joiner by trade all my life and we’ve brought up four girls.

“I am thrilled to bits that I have found something I should have been doing all my life. It’s wonderful.”

He is already 55,000 words into his third book, which will be called The Night People - The Real Super Naturals, and is a recollection of his own experiences, rather than research into other people’s reports.