Another big name added to line-up

A leading social entrepreneur, whose work has caught the eye of George Clooney and Leonardo di Caprio, has been added to the line-up of speakers at Bridlington’s high-profile business conference.

Josh Littlejohn MBE founded Social Bite, a chain of sandwich and coffee shops which donates all of its profits to good causes and is the largest distributor of free fresh food and hot drinks to the homeless in the UK.

At the age of 30, Josh has raised over £4million for charity and he made the Debrett’s list of 500 most influential people in the UK in 2017, having organised the world’s biggest sleep-out event Sleep In The Park.

He will be speaking at The Business Day at The Spa on Friday, June 8, alongside Joanna Lumley and Geoffrey Boycott.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The announcement of Josh Littlejohn will certainly add to what is already a great line-up for the day, hearing from a leading social entrepreneur who has already achieved so much.

“The Business Day places business networking at the heart of a day of discovery and insight and the event has firmly established itself in the calendar coinciding with the end of Humber Business Week.”

Tickets for the event cost £125 per person, or £1,000 for 10. To book tickets go to bridspa.com.