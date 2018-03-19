Animal park impresses tourism judges

Bridlington businesses missed out on the top prizes at the REYTA tourism awards.

The closest any of the contender came to claming a title was when Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park was highly commended in the Best Visitor Attraction category.

Judges said the park at Carnaby offered ‘a unique hands-on experience for all attending. “They give all of their visitors the full VIP treatment and encourage guests to hold and feed their animals. Their customers are both young and old, and from all backgrounds,” the panel added. The winner was Burton Constable Hall. Other local companies which made it on to the shortlists for last Thursday’s ceremony were Bridlington Spa, The Cow Shed at Fraisthorpe, Field and Forage from Fraisthorpe and the Old Star Inn at Kilham.