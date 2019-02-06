Aldi gives an update on when its new Bridlington store might be built

It’s more than three-and-a-half years since Aldi was given planning permission to build a second supermarket in Bridlington.

But the site in St John Street still stands empty, and residents are fed up of it looking like an eyesore. #

Aldi issued this artist's impressions of the site in 2015.

The Free Press asked Aldi when work to build the store would start and a spokesperson said: “We are planning to start the construction of our Bridlington store later this year and will keep the community updated on developments.”

However, when we asked the same question last May, we were told: “We are planning to start the construction of our Bridlington store later this year and will open it next year.”

That didn’t happen. We asked what has caused the delay but Aldi has not replied.

In January 2015, the supermarket announced plans to build its second branch in Bridlington, creating around 30 jobs. Planning permission was granted in July 2015 with the council report saying it would “improve the appearance of St John Street”.

The former Jewson builders merchants premises were flattened but later that year, Aldi said it had “no immediate plans to begin construction”.

One resident said: “It’s disgusting they should be allowed to leave such a large local site unbuilt on for more than three years after planning permission was granted, inviting vandalism, creating an eyesore in a town trying valiantly to build a buoyant local economy – and leaving locals wondering when, if ever, the site will be developed.”

Shoppers found out last month that the nearby Co-op will remain closed for more than a year while structural problems are fixed and a refurbishment is carried out. It closed suddenly last Easter and the company is “unable to provide a precise opening date”.

Aldi already has one supermarket in Bridlington, at Bessingby Retail Park. Another discount supermarket is due to be built on the former coach park on Hilderthorpe Road.