A sizzling summer for Bridlington thanks to the heatwave

The summer heatwave brought thousands more people to Bridlington, with major tourist attractions reporting an increase in visitor numbers.

Even though 2017 was generally considered to be a great summer season for Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has confirmed it was even busier this year at the Spa, the park and ride site, Sewerby Hall, the tourist information centre and South Cliff Holiday Park.

Dillan Bielby, 6, Millie Bielby, 4, and Ryan Dixon, 6, enjoyed the weather on Bridlington beach in July. Picture by James Hardisty.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens facility manager Marie Gascoigne said: “Activities were held daily throughout the week, supplemented by major events on weekends.

“New events included a seafood-themed food festival which attracted a large amount of visitors despite the poor weather.

“The Weekend of Motoring was a success, building on last year’s event. Car rallies and family fun days rounded off the well-received entertainment.”

Youngsters enjoying a donkey ride on the beach during the heatwave

At Bridlington Spa, Jane McDonald’s concert, Cannon and Ball’s weekly show and the regular roller discos all proved popular.

More than 30,000 tickets were sold in the peak summer weeks, up 12% on the same period last year.

General manager Andrew Aldis said: “In the earlier part of the year we were seeing a softening of ticket sales following last year’s City of Culture activities; which we put down to ‘culture fatigue’.

“We’ve seen an increase in customers walking in and buying a ticket on the night of a show rather than in advance, which can be scary for a theatre manager, but this started to improve over the summer holiday period.

“Our box office clerks were reporting a significant number of visitors were stopping in at Brid Spa, still with their suitcases, on the way to their hotels, to secure their tickets for the shows - and when you consider the glorious weather, it was an enormous relief that shows still factored into holidaymakers’ plans.

John Skidmore, director of adults, health and customer services, added: “I am absolutely delighted that Bridlington is well and truly back on the tourism map.”

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “It has been a brilliant summer season in Bridlington and the surrounding area this year. The beautiful weather has of course helped, but there is no doubt that more and more people are discovering the delights of the ‘staycation’ and rediscovering the amazing features our coastline has to offer.

“The investment just getting under way to enlarge and improve South Cliff Holiday Park represents another huge vote of confidence in Bridlington, as the increased numbers of visitors will spend more time and money in the local area, bringing an estimated increase in visitor spend by around £4.2 million a year.”