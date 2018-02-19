A quicker way to do your shopping

A new way of doing your supermarket shopping arrives in Bridlington tomorrow.

Tesco is launching its Scan As You Shop system, which allows customers to keep track of how much they are spending as they go around the store, as well as reducing time spent at the checkout.

Branch manager Giles Baugh said: “It makes shopping with the kids fun as they can help scan, as well as highlighting offers around the store.

“We will have a colleague based at the scan as you shop station all week, helping customers sign into the devices. All you need is your clubcard. It is so easy to use.

“When you first shop, you will a service check carried out to make sure that you have not come across any problems on your first experience.

“After this, you will have occasional random service checks that only take a few moments. Other than this, the checkout process is so much faster.

“Head to the self-service area, and our colleagues will be delighted to show you the quickest way to checkout.”