A new winter coat for more than 100 houses

More than 100 properties in Bridlington have been given a ‘thermal jacket’ to make them warmer homes this winter.

The first stage of work on the Easton Road estate has been completed – after six months of work which saw a number of problems overcome.

As well as new roofing, windows and doors, the bungalows, houses and flats have been given an external wall insulation system, and residents are already feeling the benefits.

Shirley Smith, who lives on Haworth Walk said: “My home is much warmer now. I can turn the heating off when I go shopping and when I come back three or four hours later, the house is still warm.

“My home also looks much smarter now, too.”

The work was carried out by Hobson and Porter, whose schedule allowed all the residents to stay in their homes while the upgrades were carried out.

However, two major obstacles added to the challenges. Firstly, concrete asbestos was discovered in verges around a number of the buildings undergoing improvements and had to be removed by a speciailist contractor.

The second delay came as a result of telecommunications cabling needing to be moved on a number of properties to enable all works to be undertaken without causing damage.

All the scaffolding came down last month and phase two of the project will begin in the spring.

Site manager Gary Easton said: “The aim of this project is to complete individual phases of work, such as fitting windows, doors, boilers and other elements in a single day to minimise disruption, and this has largely been achieved.

“The high level of satisfaction among residents is testament to the quality and speed of our team and making sure everyone in the properties knows what to expect – and when.

“I am looking forward to commencing Phase 2 early next spring, when we can use our experience and learnings from the first phase of the project to build on the quality of work.”