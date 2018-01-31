40 jobs under threat at Bridlington's M&S

Marks and Spencer has confirmed 40 jobs will be at risk if it goes ahead with its plans to close the Bridlington branch.

Andrew Crooks, M&S’ head of region for Yorkshire, said: “Proposing to close the Bridlington store has been a difficult but necessary decision. Over the coming weeks we’ll be talking to each colleague individually about what is right for them and we’ll update customers and the community as soon as we can.”

If the store close, M&S will follow Woolworths, Clinton Cards, Burton Menswear and McDonalds, as high-street names which have disappeared from Bridlington town centre in recent years.

