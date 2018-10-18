Business as usual for some on West Street after huge fire at Londesborough Hotel.

Businesses near to the scene of yesterday's major fire in Bridlington are trying to get back to normal.

Dozens of firefighters spent several hours tackling the fire at the Londesborough Hotel in West Street, and traders nearby had to evacuate their premises .

N Charles Bookmakers, where staff yesterday helped to raise the alarm to neighbouring businesses, has Tweeted: "The middle section of West Street is closed to traffic although you can drive as far as Thorpe Street and Neptune Street.

"The middle section is however open to pedestrians so we will open today and assess the situation. Any winnings may of course be collected from any of our other offices."

Paws N Claws, the pet shop and grooming studio next to the Londesborough, posted on Facebook: "After a very hard day. I would just like to let everybody know the staff and all the animals are safe, we hope to be back in business very soon."

The Kingfisher Cafe, which raises money for the homeless community in Bridlington, has confirmed it is open and serving meals today.