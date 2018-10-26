Bus timetable fails to highlight school service

I’ve had two appointments at Bridlington Hospital. The first at 3.30pm, and as anyone would, I checked the times. The bus leaving at 3.05pm was ideal, but no bus turned up, which I was told it wouldn’t as the bus picks school children up instead.

In that case why is the timetable not correct? Needless to say I was late for my appointment.

Not learning my lesson, the same happened again when leaving the hospital, in other words there is a gap of two hours to wait, it’s not good enough, nor fair to say the least.

Sue Willers

Belle Vue, Tennyson Avenue

Bridlington