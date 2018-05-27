Bus in great design for Brid

National Express is calling on children in the East Riding to get creative and design a poster promoting their home town to take pride of place on the side of a coach.

The Colour the Coach competition is challenging youngsters aged five-15 to enter by designing a summer-themed poster.

The six lucky winners will see their posters splashed across the side of a National Express coach this summer for thousands to see.

National Express Coach managing director Chris Hardy said: “Colour the Coach is a fantastic competition. Our coach services travel to hundreds of destinations so the winning designs will be on display all over the country.”

Visit www.nationalexpress.com/colourthecoach to find out more.