Bus in great design for Brid

National Express Coach managing director Chris Hardy is hoping youngsters from Bridlington will enter the contest.
National Express Coach managing director Chris Hardy is hoping youngsters from Bridlington will enter the contest.

National Express is calling on children in the East Riding to get creative and design a poster promoting their home town to take pride of place on the side of a coach.

The Colour the Coach competition is challenging youngsters aged five-15 to enter by designing a summer-themed poster.

The six lucky winners will see their posters splashed across the side of a National Express coach this summer for thousands to see.

National Express Coach managing director Chris Hardy said: “Colour the Coach is a fantastic competition. Our coach services travel to hundreds of destinations so the winning designs will be on display all over the country.”

Visit www.nationalexpress.com/colourthecoach to find out more.