Building site advice to protect wildlife

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust have joined forces for a campaign aimed at protecting wildlife on building sites.

Together they have produced a set of guidelines for the construction industry highlighting simple measures that can be taken to protect birds, bats, hedgehog and hibernating species on development sites.

The campaign also offers advice on planting native wildflowers as part of a project to boost an area’s ecosystem.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council launched the scheme as one of the lead authorities of YORhub – a collaboration of five councils working together to offer construction frameworks which promote good practice in the construction industry and the use of quality contractors and consultants for public sector projects in the region.

Councillor Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “Development sites can offer wildlife a welcome and surprisingly safe refuge, however wildlife can be particularly vulnerable to the effects of construction works in our region.

“The aim of this campaign is to encourage YORhub members and clients to include these guidelines in their contracts when commissioning building projects, and for contractors to be aware of the simple measures they can take to help protect the local environment.”