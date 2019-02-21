Building cash foundations to help youngsters

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society in Bridlington are celebrating after helping to raise over half a million pounds for its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

EYH is a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25-year-olds in the UK and has been working with Yorkshire Building Society to help homeless young people across the UK live independently.

The Society’s branch in Bridlington, on Prospect Street, has raised £2,493 since the partnership launched in 2017.

The £500,000 raised by the Society funds the Rent Deposit Scheme. This joint project with EYH helps private landlords to fill vacant properties quickly and free of charge. To date the scheme has assisted 180 young people into their own rented homes.

To support them in their new home, young people will also benefit from dedicated support and financial advice.

An estimated 103,000 young people in the UK are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and according to latest figures.

Julie Johnson, manager of the Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing real help for young people in need.

“Thanks to the generosity of people in Bridlington we have been able to provide homeless young people with a safe place to call home.

“Everyone who has played a part in us reaching this milestone donation should be proud of what they have achieved.”

Nicholas Connolly, Managing Director for End Youth Homelessness, said: “I want to thank all Yorkshire Building Society colleagues and customers that have donated to our cause.

“Without this support we simply couldn’t help vulnerable young people that so desperately need it.

“Thanks to you we’re able to reach these young people and ensure that they have a safe place to call home. You are helping to change lives and that’s amazing.”

Every year, EYH member charities work directly with over 30,000 vulnerable and homeless young people aged 16-25 across the UK.