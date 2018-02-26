Brrrrrrridlington - when is the snow coming this week?

The 'Beast From The East' is on its ways, with Bridlington braced for Arctic temperatures and significant snowfall this week.

The first light wintry showers arrived in the early hours of Monday, and forecasters say there is worse to come throughout the week - with some reports suggesting we could be in line for five inches of snow.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Monday afternoon.

"Snow showers, already affecting eastern parts of England early on Monday, are expected to become more persistent and more widespread through Monday afternoon and evening.

"There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding of some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

A more serious amber warning is in force for Tuesday morning, between 4am and 11am.

"Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures. The heaviest, most persistent snow looks likely to cross the area during the morning."

Wednesday is likely to see further snow falling all day and there could be a further couple of inches of snow.

