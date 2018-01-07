British Legion plaque for Brid Town

Members of the Royal British Legion (Bridlington branch) were the match sponsors at the recent Bridlington Town v Thackley FC.

Before the match they presented the chairman Peter Smurthwaite with a plaque as a big thank you for the club’s support to the veterans of the British Legion in Bridlington over many years.

Dave Standaloft (president) and Martin Jolly (chairman) from the Bridlington Branch of the Royal British Legion are pictured presenting Bridlington Town’s Peter Smurthwaite with the plaque in recognition of the club’s support to the veterans of the British Legion.