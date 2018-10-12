British boxing legend Johnny Nelson to cast his eye over Bridlington's young fighters

One of Britain's most successful champions of the last 30 years will be the special guest at a boxing show in Bridlington this weekend.

Johnny Nelson, the longest-reigning cruiserweight champion of the world of all time, will be watching Bridlington's stars of the future.

The town's amateur boxing club is holding one of its regular shows at its base at the Club For Young People's sports centre at Gypsey Road on Saturday evening.

There will be around 15 bouts featuring local youngsters on Oktoberfury, with doors opening at 7pm and the action getting underway at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and £5 for under 12s.

Sheffield-based Nelson, who is now a pundit for Sky Sports, will also be at a meet-and-greet at the Lodge bar in Bridlington town centre after the boxing has finished.

Meanwhile, Bridlington ABC's Emily Asquith is representing England at the European Championships in Russia. She won her opening bout comfortably against a Turkish opponent and is through to the semi-finals this weekend.