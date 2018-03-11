Bringing in dough at charity Easter Trail

The Side Oven Bakery, based at Carr House Farm in Foston, is hosting a very popular Charity Easter Trail event.

The charity trail is run by a local charity committee made up of enthusiastic young mums across East Yorkshire.

The Easter Trail Event raised almost £1,500 for Action Medical Research last year, which ‘far exceeded expectations’.

This year, the team are geared up and ready to make it an even bigger and better event in the hope they will raise even more for this extremely worthwhile children’s charity.

A spokesman for the event said: “Come and bring your wellies for a fun action-packed Easter Trail through the stunning organic farm grounds.

“Additional activities include Easter crafts, face painting, tea/coffee and cake.

“Tickets for entry to the Easter Trail cost just £4 per child under 16 in advance or £5 on the day.

“The price includes a prize and an Easter craft activity.

“Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome and there’s plenty of parking and disabled access.”

To buy tickets for the event, or for more information, please contact Kirsty Nelson on 07974 379933 or email woldsamr@hotmail.com.

The Side Oven Bakery hosts a number of breadmaking courses, educational visits, and events throughout the year, including a Summer Open Day on Sunday 22 July.