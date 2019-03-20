Bridlington youth groups receive thousands of pounds

Four groups working with young people in Bridlington were chosen to receive a share of a £30,000 fund to help increase their voluntary work.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council gave out Positive Activities Grants to a number of organisations at a ceremony at County Hall in Beverley.

The council chairman Cllr Margaret Chadwick met representatives from the 18 groups from around the county. She said: I”t was wonderful to meet recipients of the award who came from all over the East Riding.

“The awards will enable these groups to deliver positive activities to children and young people to help improve their personal, social and educational development, as well as providing some great fun activities.”

Money went to

○ Bridlington Rangers Football Club, £1,990 to help with the costs of running the club and offer more opportunities to increase recruitment

○ Bridlington Club for Young People, £1,997 to train more boxing coaches

○ The Hang Out, Bridlington, £1,999.99 to help cover the costs of the youth project

○ 2020 Community Sport, £1,948 to provide activities for young people with SEND in Bridlington, Goole and Withernsea

Since 2013, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has provided £330,000 to help grow and develop a strong voluntary youth sector across the area, creating 53 new youth groups and supporting a further 152.