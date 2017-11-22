Bridlington woman passes her driving test aged 70

Fifty years since she gave up driving after failing her test five times, Penelope Rogers has shown you’re never too old to learn something new.

Roads were very different in 1965 when the Bridlington woman first started learning to drive with her father Tom Daley - a bus driver in the town.

Penelope passes her driving test aged 70

But while her seven sibilings passed in the 60s, the nerves had always got to Penelope and she gave up trying after her fifth failed attempt.

Penelope, now aged 70, said: “I wish my father could have seen me on Wednesday he would have been so proud.”

But it’s been a long road to success and Penelope started to learn almost two years ago.

“It hasn’t been easy, I didn’t like driving when I first started but as I got better I started to enjoy it.

Over the moon to have passed after 50 years

“It’s so different to when I first learned there was nowhere near as much traffic.

“When I passed I was in shock, I was so happy. It’s been a lifelong ambition of mine and so many people thought I’d never be able to learn now.

“I think it was one of the best days of my life hearing that I’d passed.”

Penelope decided to learn how to drive after the passing of her husband Michael who died three years ago.

She said she two ambitions in life that she wants to complete. And on her second attempt she passed last week.

“I’ve always wanted to learn how to drive and my other big ambition is to visit Australia,” she said.

“I haven’t been to Australia yet but I am over the moon to have completed this one.”

She took up a job as a lollipop lady on Scarborough Road to help pay for her lessons.

“I really enjoy doing it and the job is so rewarding. I was always quite a shy person but now I feel like I could talk to anyone.”

Penelope grew up in Bridlington working in factories but moved to West Yorkshire when she married Michael aged 29.

But she moved back to her home town after her husband’s death.

Daughter Serena Rogers said: “I think it’s a fantastic achievement, overcoming grief and a massive change of life to pursue a dream to drive and she deserves recognition.

“It shows that you’re never too old to go for what you want and anything is possible.

“The driving test instructor commented that mum was the oldest person she had taken out and actually passed their test.”

Penelope said she couldn’t thank the driving instructor enough for believing in her that she could do it.