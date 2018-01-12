Bridlington woman had to pay £470 after her rubbish was fly-tipped

A Bridlington woman has been fined after rubbish including broken furniture, carpets and household waste was dumped in Harpham.

Terri Pickering, of Auburn Close, Bridlington, paid someone £30 to take the waste off her hands, but the pile of rubbish was later found fly-tipped at the side of the road in Sandy Lane, Harpham, in May last year.

The items dumped in Harpham

Mrs Pickering appeared before Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 10 January and pleaded guilty to failing in her duty of care by not checking she was using an authorised waste carrier to collect her rubbish.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £400 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court heard a streetscene enforcement officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council investigated the fly-tip in Sandy Lane, Harpham, on 2 May last year.

Evidence was found relating to Mrs Pickering, who told the officer she had paid someone £30 to take her rubbish away but did not check if the person was a registered waste carrier.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council continues to warn residents that they are responsible for disposing of waste properly and legally, either by taking it to their local household waste recycling site, by hiring a licensed waste carrier or by using the council’s bulky waste service.

To operate legally firms that remove waste have to be registered with the Environment Agency as licensed waste carriers, but the council believes some operate illegally and fly-tip people’s waste in the East Riding.

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice, or if the case goes to court they could face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

If any fly-tipped waste can be traced back to where it came from, they too could face an unlimited fine in court.

Mike Featherby, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “All reports of fly-tipping are investigated by the council and any evidence found will be used to bring a prosecution.

“It is regrettable that someone has probably unwittingly been drawn into committing an offence, but be clear the responsibility lies with the individual to make the necessary checks to make sure their waste is disposed of correctly and legally.”