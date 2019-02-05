Bridlington Town Hall's £3million transformation is underway - here's what is happening

Work has started on a major project to renovate Bridlington's Grade II-listed town hall.

Over the next 12 months, the layout of the building will be changed to create better designed office and public service areas, and Bridlington Job Centre will move into the building.

The entrance to Bridlington Town Hall.

The work is scheduled to last for approximately one year, and the council’s contractors are Houlton of Hull.

CllrSymon Fraser, portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “This exciting development is very much in line with The Bridlington Renaissance Area Action Plan. I am delighted that it will maintain a council presence in the very heart of Bridlington, and retain employment opportunities for both council and DWP staff.”

Bridlington Town Hall currently houses a Customer Service Centre and the registrar’s service for marriages, births and deaths, but the building was built in 1931 and is unsuitable for the services it offers in the 21st century.

The alterations will create more open-plan areas, and so create a better experience for both staff and public. The Customer Service Centre will be transformed and remodelled to provide a centre that is modern and up to date, with self-service and assisted digital facilities for those customers who are able to use them, whilst also retaining a face-to-face service for customers with the most complex needs.

The Registrar’s Office will also remain on the ground floor, offering the same services but in much improved surroundings.

Over half of the ground floor will be occupied by the Department for Work and Pensions, including the Bridlington Job Centre, which is relocating from the Crown Building next door.

The council is therefore looking at potential uses for the Crown Building after it the town hall project has been completed.

The existing building was awarded its Grade Two listed status in 1989. The alterations are designed to be fully sympathetic with the look and feel of the building, and the new open plan layout will emphasise the sweep of the Imperial Staircase that leads to the Council Chamber and first floor offices.

The upper floor of the building will continue to be occupied by staff from the council’s housing, transportation and public protection team, Bridlington Regeneration team, revenues and benefits team; and building control.

The works are being phased to ensure that council services can continue to operate from the building during the works. The final phase will be the relocation of the DWP facilities.