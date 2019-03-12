Bridlington Town Hall clock - when will it be fixed?

It is chiming when it shouldn't, and not chiming when it should!

While Bridlington Town Hall is undergoing a multi-million revamp, there is one problem which is obvious to anyone who walks past - the clock is showing the wrong time.

Today, it is running 50 minutes fast, last week it was around an hour-and-a-half out of sync.

The refurbishment work is ongoing, which means it may take a while before it is repaired.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "We are aware of the issues with the clock at the town hall. Engineers have arranged for the works to be carried out when the scaffolding works are complete."