Bridlington Town Council restaurant move takes a step forward

Plans to turn a derelict restaurant into a new community hub, which will be home to Bridlington Town Council, have moved forward.

A planning application has been submitted to convert Pimentos Creole Grill in Marshall Avenue into the council's new offices.

However, a statement which accompanies the application reveals how much work will be needed to bring the building up to scratch.

It says: "The site is occupied by a two-storey building previously used as a church but converted for retail purposes.

"The upper floor is currently vacant.

"The present building remains an eyesore and it has not been able to eradicate the damp problems with the building or the leaks from the extensive slate roof over.

"Dry rot with constant overflowing and leaking gutters.

"Because of the widespread bad conditions, all of the windows will be replaced with new aluminium windows.