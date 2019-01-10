Bridlington town centre survey: Tell us your ideas

What does Bridlington town centre need to help it to thrive in 2019 and beyond?

Millions of pounds are being invested to regenerate the area, but high-street chains continue to close their doors and move out of town.



Bridlington town centre

2018 might have been a great year for tourism with the summer heatwave bringing thousands of visitors to the coast to enjoy the attractions and the beach. But there were a number of devastating blows for the town centre and retailers.



The much-heralded marina project, which it was hoped would be the focal point for bringing Bridlington firmly into the 21st century, has officially been put on the back-burner because of the cost, which was around £100million.



Marks & Spencer closed its store in Prince Street, affecting 40 jobs, and the building remains empty eight months later.



A national report said Bridlington had the highest level of town centre businesses closing in the first half of 2018 in the region, although the data was queried by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.



Even getting around the town centre has been a challenge, with the roadworks seeming to be never-ending.



But that work is nearly over now and there are also plenty of positives – the Promenades Shopping Centre is operating at full capacity, there are plans for the former coach park and improvements have been made to shop fronts on King Street.



Although its creation has been controversial, the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District is promising to invest heavily in Bridlington.

