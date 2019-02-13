Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew piles praise on Scarborough Athletic's Chris Bolder

Scarborough Athletic assistant manager Chris Bolder is simply the best according to Bridlington Town's boss Brett Agnew.

Striker Agnew, who was signed by Bolder from Brid on his first day in charge of North Ferriby United in November of 2017, has piled praise on the coaching ability of Bolder.

Agnew went on to play a handful of games for Ferriby before picking up a serious knee injury that has ruled him out ever since.

He returned to Brid as a coach and then took charge at Queensgate earlier this season following the departure of Curtis Woodhouse.

Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew said: "I often chat to the likes of Chris Bolder and Curtis Woodhouse for advice.

"Chris is probably the best coach I have ever worked with while Curtis is probably the best manager, so they have a lot of knowledge.

"I spoke to Curtis just last week and he has done a lot to help me in the past."