Bridlington to be promoted to thousands of caravanners

Attempts will be made to attract more holidaymakers to Bridlington at a major exhibition later this week.

The resort, and in particular the expanding South Cliff Holiday Park, will be promoted to thousands of visitors at the Caravan and Motorhome Show in Manchester.

The same event in 2018 attracted 44,000 visitors over its four days, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council says it is an ideal opportunity to spread the word about everything that Bridlington has to offer those from the north west who enjoy a touring holiday on the east coast.

Staff from its tourism marketing team, along with staff from Visit Hull and East Yorkshire will be on hand at Stand 3-242 in Manchester from Thursday to Sunday to encourage visitors from the other side of the Pennines to sample a trip to Bridlington.