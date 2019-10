Humberside Police have announced that Brooke Cornick has been located in Bridlington.

An appeal was launched earlier today, after the 14-year-old was last seen in the Brookland Road area at 8.15am.

In a tweet, Humberside Polcie said: "I am please to report that Brooke Cornick has been located safe and well in Bridlington. Thanks to all who shared our appeal."