Bridlington students celebrate A-level results

Bridlington School celebrates its best sixth form results for the second year running.

Sixth form students at Bridlington School have achieved the best results in the history of the school having achieved an average Key Stage 5 grade of A-, compared to a B+ last year.

Headteacher at Headlands School is 'really proud' of students' achievements

Every students passed 100% of their courses with 92.5% achieving A* to B grades and 87.5% achieving A* and A grades.

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall said: "The results are not only a credit to our students, but to the whole school which has a Sixth Form that is growing and moving from strength to strength.

"This is down to the outstanding teaching that is provided Post-16 in combination with extensive intervention and enrichment to ensure that every student achieves their very best and is well prepared when they leave school to succeed in every aspect of their life.

"I would like to acknowledge the tireless efforts of the staff at Bridlington School in their vigorous approach to maximise student potential for our Sixth Form students and all students. It is also crucial to acknowledge that the ‘journey through sixth form’ is challenging and only accomplished with the strong partnership working and support of parents and carers.

"I am so very proud of all that our students have achieved and wish them every success in their future. I am sure they will all go on to fulfil their hopes, ambitions and dreams."

Bridlington School has a limited number of places available for sixth form students in September. Students who have not yet applied and now wish to do so should telephone Simon Pick – Head of Sixth Form on 07850900440 or email on PickS@bridlingtonschool.org.uk.

Headlands School Sixth Form students have yet again secured fantastic academic A-level results which has seen 100% of students secure a university place including several students heading to Russell Group Universities.

Across a range of A- level subjects students performed well again in 2018. Notably our English students achieved 75% A* - C and our Maths cohort 67% A* - C. In Fine Art and Photography all student’s achieved 100% A* - C.

In particular Leah Greenwood secured an A* in her A-level photography course. This places her in the top 5% in the country for this subject. In recognition of her talent, Leah has also secured her first choice place at Sheffield University to study photography in September.

Alongside this Leah is also one of our Headlands Sixth Form Scholars, receiving a grant for £30K to pay for her University Tuition fees.

Erin Tudor also secured her set of results including an A grade in A-level Dance. Erin was the sixth form's “top” performing student in terms of the progress she has made and as a result secured her first choice of university where in September she is off to study dance at degree level in Manchester.

In terms of the sixth form's vocational offer, 100% of students secured the equivalent of an A* grade in their choice of subject.

Headteacher Sarah Bone said: "The team here at Headlands School are really proud of our student’s achievements and we will continue to strive for even better results in 2019 for our current Year 12 students. We wish all our students the best of luck in the next stage of education or career journey.

Limited places are still available for our 6th Form in September. Please contact Director of 6th Form, Mr Cooke at ben.cooke@headlandsschool.co.uk for more information.