Bridlington student lands Navy honour

A Royal Navy Sailor from Bridlington has been rewarded for her hard work and dedication with a prominent award at her base in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Able Rate Mellissa Honess, who grew up in Bridlington, was presented with a prestigious commendation by the Royal Navy’s Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Ben Kay CBE, who is responsible for providing the operational capability of the Naval Service.

Mellissa, 25, currently works at the Maritime Battle Staff Headquarters in Portsmouth and joined the Royal Navy in 2010 after attending Bridlington School Sports College.

On completion of her initial training at HMS Raleigh near Plymouth she continued at the base with trade training courses before joining her first Ship HMS Portland in Devonport.

Moving onto the helicopter carrier and assault ship HMS Ocean – the nation’s Flagship – in 2012, she served onboard during the London Olympics, when the Carrier was moored in Greenwich, provide security cover to the Games.

Joining HMS Nelson in Portsmouth in 2013, Melissa stayed in Hampshire and moved to the Maritime Battle Staff HQ on Whale Island, and currently works in the travel cell, responsible for organising and supporting the busy programme of a Rear Admiral’s Headquarters and his team.

Understandably happy after receiving the Fleet Commander’s Commendation, Mellissa said: “I am really proud of my achievement in the Royal Navy

“I’ve done so much in a relatively short career so far, including November Ceremonies in London in 2011 and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Guard in 2012.

“I was not expecting to receive the Fleet Commander’s Commendation. It’s come as a complete surprise but in a very nice way.”

Working as part of the Royal Navy’s Logistics Branch, Mellissa will soon be back to HMS Raleigh to complete the next stage of her career and qualify for promotion to a Leading Rate.