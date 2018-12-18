Bridlington Spa celebrates 10th anniversary with a national award

Bridlington Spa has won a national award, a decade on from its £25million refurbishment.

It has earned it the Most Sustainable Outcome award from the Institute of Economic Development (IED), the UK’s leading independent professional body representing economic development and regeneration practitioners in local and regional communities.

Bridlington Spa

The multi-million pound transformation took place from 2006 to 2008, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council submitted a nomination to mark the 10th anniversary of the regeneration project.

The nomination also highlighted how, in midst of the economic downturn, the council took the management and operation of the facility in-house rather than as a contracted service to ensure that regeneration plans for the resort could be maximised.

There were 300,000 visitors to Bridlington Spa in 2018 compared to just 130,000 in 2008; and more 1,000 events will be held at Bridlington Spa in 2018-19, up from 159 in 2010-11.

Total ticket sales have increased from 36,614 to 88,514 in eight years and income from the Christmas/New Year pantomime is up by 368% in the same period.

Cllr Andy Burton, portfolio holder for economic investment at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “To many Bridlington is the Spa and the Spa is Bridlington.

"We have taken a tired and underperforming seaside attraction to a point where we have re-established Bridlington Spa as an iconic, multi-purpose landmark building in Bridlington which has significantly increased visitors to the town and provided enormous benefit to the local economy.

"We entered the IED awards because Bridlington Spa is a shining example of a successful economic development project and we, and our community, are extremely proud of it; and because it is working well and we wanted to share this good practice with others.

"It has been a very long journey, but we are delighted to have won this award from our national professional body.”

IED chair Bev Hurley said: “We would like to congratulate East Riding of Yorkshire Council on winning our Most Sustainable Outcome award for 2018. Judges were impressed with the risk-taking and entrepreneurialism of the project which has created a strong and sustainable income-generation model for the future.

"Operating the facility in-house is out of vogue but appears to have been central to the success shown.”