Bridlington should never have been near the bottom of list of seaside resorts

I saw the front page of the Free Press (June 13) and I strongly disagree with the new survey of British seaside resorts.

Bridlington should not have been put near the bottom of the list of best seaside resorts in the UK.

Bridlington is not perfect at a few subjects like shopping, but the north and south beaches are kept tidy and clean, Bridlington has a brand new leisure centre, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, the inclusive Spa, and impressive views of the East Yorkshire coast.

We should be attracting tourists and visitors to this great seaside resort, not putting them off.

Kevin Wilson

Windsor Crescent

Bridlington