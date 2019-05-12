Bridlington Sea Cadets thank The Promenades for year of support

Bridlington Sea Cadets, turned out recently to say a big thank you to the Promenades Shopping Centre for their support during their year as the centre’s chosen charity.

The cadets presented centre Manager Carl Brown with an etched glass plaque as a token of their appreciation.

Petty Officer Martin Jolly of Bridlington Sea Cadets said: “2018 was a terrific year for us.

“The Promenades and the shoppers were incredibly supportive and generous. That support has helped us purchase, a road trailer for our Trinity Rowing boat, new oars and safety equipment. We’ve also paid for our cadets to attend many sailing courses.

“We had around half a dozen new recruits from our events in the centre.”

Carl Brown, centre manager, said: “We’re going to miss the cadets, they’ve been really great fun to have around, their events have been entertaining and informative and I’m really going to miss the little boat in the Mall.”

The cadets have run a series of different events in the Mall over last year ranging from First Aid demonstrations to seamanship skills, they also ran some traditional fundraiser activities like tombola and face painting.