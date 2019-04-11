Bridlington Scouts chosen as The Promenades Shopping Centre charity of the year

The Promenades Shopping Centre has chosen its charity of the year for 2019.

Staff at the precinct have picked 6th Bridlington Scouts and will be raising money for the group throughout the next 12 months.

Carl Brown, centre manager for The Promenades, said: “We are absolutely delighted to name the 6th Bridlington Scouts as our charity of the year. The nominations allowed the people of Bridlington to decide who should benefit from our support over the next year, so this is very much the people’s choice.

“It was extremely difficult to choose who our charity of the year would be from those nominated, all those who came forward were excellent and each would have been fantastic to work with in 2019.

“We’re looking forward to working with the scouts and are sure they will put on some terrific events and raise some awareness and funds which will help them greatly during this coming year.”

Scout leader Sharon Taylor said: “It’s a great opportunity for local children to show off their skills and community spirit in a fun way and to show other children and parents that scouting can be very rewarding and great skills can be achieved.

“The Promenades will provide us with valuable space and resources which will allow us to do some vital fundraising so we can keep going on more adventures with our group, so thank you to the Promenades for allowing our group this great opportunity.”