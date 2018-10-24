Bridlington Scooter Rally - this is what to expect

Bridlington is getting ready for a scooter invasion.

The town will be buzzing with the sounds of hundreds and hundreds of scooters this weekend - and an event which brings in around £1million to the town's economy.

Riders come from all around the country.

Bridlington Spa is hosting the National Scooter Rally, the country's longest-running trade and custom show.

There will be plenty of chance to see the riders nipping around the town centre and the Spa will be home to dozens of trade stands.

At night there will be three rooms of music, and performances by The Smiths Utd and Basketcase on Friday night.

Saturday night sees live music from Counting Coins and Bad Manners.

Scooter weekend will be back in 2020.

This year is the last that the rally will be an annual event in Bridlington. After almost three decades, the rally will alternate between Bridlington and the north west of England.

