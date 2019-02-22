Bridlington School community to pay tribute to Taylor Tolley

Pupils from Bridlington School will gather to remember road accident victim Taylor Tolley after the half-term holidays.

The 12-year-old died after he was hit by a car on Brett Street last Friday.

A post on social media said: "Bridlington School will be paying tribute to Taylor on Monday as we gather together as a school family.

"Any students wishing to attend the funeral on Tuesday will just need to tell their tutor when we are together on Monday. School will remain open on Tuesday so we can support each other as much as possible."

Christ Church will be open today (Friday) from 10am to noon and from 6pm to 8pm for people to say a prayer for Taylor's family and light a candle in his memory.