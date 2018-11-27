Bridlington Santa Dash - this is how you can get involved

He gets through plenty of mince pies while he is delivering presents on Christmas Eve, so he needs to get active before he tucks in to the festive treats.

And dozens of people dressed as Father Christmas will be jogging along Bridlington’s seafront on Sunday at the town’s Lions Club’s second Santa Dash.

The 5km run starts at East Riding Leisure and takes the red and white runners up to Sewerby and back.

Details about this weekend's Bridlington Christmas Tree festival

Entry is £8 and includes a Santa suit. Youngsters can tackle a shorter 2.2km or 1.5km route and pay £3.50 for their Rudolph antlers.

The Santa Dash is an opportunity for runners to raise funds for a charity, community group, school or a good cause- or you can just do it for fun.

The race gets underway at 10.30am and registration at the leisure centre opens at 9am. You can book online at the Bridlington Lions website.

Reda about Sewerby Hall's Weekend of Christmas