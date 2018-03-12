Bridlington's tributes to Sir Ken Dodd

Bridlington has been joining the tributes to comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd, who has died at the age of 90.

The entertainer had been due to bring another of his marathon shows, which often lasted into the early hours, to Bridlington Spa in June.

Staff at the venue Tweeted: "We're saddened to hear of the loss of Sir Ken Dodd. He was an annual favourite at Bridlington Spa.

"We have so many happy memories of his time here over the years. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

The town's tourism association added: "Sad news this morning of the passing of the comedy legend Ken Dodd.

"Always a full house and a late night guaranteed when he visited the Spa."

The Free Press asked for readers' memories on our Facebook page.

Lesley Holmes said: "I remember when I was 10, my uncle bought tickets for all the family to see him at the Spa. So funny, best Christmas ever."

Cllr Liam Dealtry added: "Fantastic entertainer and will be sadly missed. My dad worked for Doddy on the Ken Dodd TV Laughter Show as what I suppose would be classed as a stuntman /extra when they filmed in Bridlington."

Jennie Hirst said: "Made so many people leave the Spa happier than when they went in, I worked there and never got tired of his show."

Michael Paul Catlin posted: "I remember him coming to Thornwick Bay Holiday Caravan Camp in his Rolls Royce."