After much anticipation, crowds finally got to see Bridlington's new Santa's Sleigh yesterday.

After a festive family event at the town's Tesco store, the Round Table unveiled the new sleigh which will be touring the area over the next few weeks.

The new Bridlington Round Table sleigh

The mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Colin Croft had the first ride in the sleigh, from Tesco to King Street, to switch on the town centre's Christmas lights.