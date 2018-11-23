Bridlington's new Santa's Sleigh - all you need to know for the big event

The new Santa’s Sleigh for Bridlington will be unveiled at a special Christmas extravaganza on Sunday.



The town’s Tesco supermarket will be welcoming members of the Round Table for the grand unveiling.

As part of the entertainment, there will be a host of live music, featuring artists such as the Coastal Voices choir, the Shamrock Experience, and Joe Stephenson.



There will also be carol singing, accompanied by the Bridlington Excelsior Band to get the town into the Christmas spirit.



Part of the supermarket’s car park will be cordoned off to accommodate the food and drink stalls and shoppers are asked to follow instructions about where they can park.



The event runs from 2pm to 5pm, when Santa and the mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Colin Croft will enjoy the first trip in the new sleigh, from Tesco to turn on the Christmas tree lights in King Street.